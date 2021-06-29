Jesse Lingard should seek a move away from Manchester United rather than signing a new contract, according to Shaka Hislop.

The 28-year-old has returned to his parent club after he enjoyed an impressive six-month loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of last season.

Lingard scored nine goals and made four assists in 16 Premier League games for the Hammers after joining them on a temporary deal in the January transfer window.

The midfielder’s future has now become a talking point due to the fact that his current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer.

Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve Lingard’s situation this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the midfielder but former goalkeeper and ESPN pundit Hislop reckons Lingard would be wise to seek a permanent move to another Premier League club this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 26 June, Hislop said: “At this point, I don’t think it’s up to Manchester United. He’s 28 and he has a year left on his contract.

“If I’m Jesse Lingard or I’m advising Jesse Lingard, I’m not sure why you’d extend at Manchester United.

“You’ve shown what you can do at another club, albeit a smaller club, in the Premier League. You make that move now. You dictate what your future is.

“Why would you sign an extension for signing an extension’s sake and give that pawn back to Manchester United is beyond me.

“As far as Manchester United goes, there are a number of players they can move on.”

Lingard had only made three appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in the first half of last season before he was shipped out on loan midway through the campaign.

