Manchester United have offered Jesse Lingard a new three-year deal, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted byThe Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to secure Lingard’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions after his impressive loan spell at West Ham.

The same article states that Lingard is attracting interest from West Ham as David Moyes looks to sign the England international on a permanent deal after his loan stint.

According to the same story, the Hammers are facing competition from a number of clubs for the 28-year-old after his return of nine goals and four assists in 16 games in the Premier League during his six-month spell with the east London side.

The Daily Star goes on to report that West Ham haven’t been able to meet Manchester United’s £25m asking price as well as Lingard’s wage demands of £110,000.

The media outlet reports that Lingard has 12 months left to run on his current deal but Manchester United do have the chance to trigger an extra year.

Lingard was out of favour under Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 Premier League before he completed a loan move to West Ham.

The England playmaker has scored 33 goals in 210 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip