Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Fleetwood Town starlet Josh Feeney this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have earmarked Feeney as a potential signing with one eye on the future after the 16-year-old’s impressive performances for England’s Under 16 side.

The same article states that Feeney is set to leave Fleetwood Town at the end of June to take the next step in his fledgling career after impressing for the League One side.

According to the same story, Manchester United are likely to face competition for the teenager’s signature given that Aston Villa are tracking the England prospect.

The Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa are at the front of the queue to sign Feeney after the teenager scored in England’s 6-0 win over Northern Ireland last week.

The media outlet add that Feeney is likely to command a six-figure sum but the England Under-16 international will have the freedom to choose his next club from 1 July.

The report adds that his transfer fee will be settled by a tribunal if Fleetwood are unable to agree a deal with one of Feeney’s suitors.

Feeney was a regular in Fleetwood’s Under-18 team last season, although the England youth international was promoted to the League One side’s senior squad during the 2020-21 season.

