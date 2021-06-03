Manchester United are involved in a three-way battle with Arsenal and Chelsea FC to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Sevilla are ready to sell the France defender in the 2021 summer transfer window after Kounde’s impressive performances.

The same article states that Kounde is keen to secure a transfer away from the Spanish club ahead of the 2021-22 season with his stock high thanks to his fine performances for Sevilla over the past 12 months.

According to the same story, Sevilla won’t stand in Kounde’s way if the La Liga outfit receive a big-money offer for the 22-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Sevilla would be willing to sell Kounde if they receive a bid in the region of £56m for the France starlet.

The media outlet claim that Chelsea FC are frontrunners thanks to their Champions League success despite Manchester United tracking Kounde for some time.

The report adds that Arsenal are also involved in the race to sign the Sevilla centre-half as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in reinforcements after a challenging first full season in charge at the north London club.

Kounde scored three goals and made one assist in 41 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip