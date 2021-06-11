Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to complete a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s situation at Spurs has been a talking point over the last few weeks after the north London side once again ended the season without a major trophy.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a possible move away from the north Londoners and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the forward in the past.

Kane was in top form for Spurs once again last season as he scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the top flight, but the Lilywhites were only able to finish seventh in the table.

Former Manchester United captain Keane is a huge admirer of Kane and would love his old club to sign him – although he does feel that the striker has room for improvement from a leadership perspective.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Keane said: “The only thing I’d hold against Kane, there’s a big negative I have towards Kane.

“I think Kane is an amazing player, every club should be trying to sign him, Manchester United have got to sign him, I don’t care if it’s £120m… sign him.

“But I don’t think he’s a good leader. I never see him digging anyone out at Spurs. I know people might go, ‘well that’s not his personality’ or, ‘he might do it in the dressing room’. I don’t think he does and that’s a big problem.

“OK, you can lead with your brilliant play. But I think sometimes I want to see another side to Kane, I’d love to see him get hold of somebody.

“I’m on about Spurs players where I think some of them were really poor and downing tools on certain managers – I never saw Kane digging them out.

“So that’s my only hang-up with Kane as a leader and as a captain.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

