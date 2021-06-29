Manchester United and Leicester City are battling it out to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at the promising 16-year-old defender as a potential recruit to bolster their youth ranks.

The same article states that Smith’s appearances in the Scottish Premier League last term have attracted interest from a number of top-flight clubs in England.

According to the same story, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Everton and Aston Villa are all keeping tabs on the 16-year-old in the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Smith signed a professional contract in December to ensure Dundee had some sort of control over their prodigy’s future.

The media outlet add that Kerr has a £500,000 contract release clause inserted into his deal to ensure the Scottish club are in a strong negotiation position.

The report adds that Leicester appear to have a concrete interest in the Dundee teenager and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the young Scot’s situation.

The Dundee teenager has made five appearances in his fledgling career so far.

Smith previously had trials at Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Manchester United before he signed a professional contract with Dundee in December 2020.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip