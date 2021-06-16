Manchester United are one of three clubs interested in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that the imminent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan means that Navas is facing an uncertain future at the Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that PSG appear to have won the race to sign the highly-rated Italy international on a free transfer this summer.

According to the same story, Navas will be demoted to second-choice goalkeeper under Mauricio Pochettino once Donnarumma completes his switch to the French club.

Marca report that Serie A duo AC Milan and Juventus are interested in the Costa Rica international, as well as Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer in case David De Gea or Dean Henderson decide to leave in the summer.

The Spanish media outlet suggest that PSG would consider selling Navas for as little as £10.5m in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Navas has played for Saprissa, Albacete, Levante, Real Madrid and PSG during his professional career.

The 34-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper has won La Liga titles, Ligue 1 title, the Champions League three times and the Coupe de France during a decorated career.

