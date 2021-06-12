Manchester United have failed with a £10m bid for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United made an opening bid for the England international this week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad at right-back.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions offered £10m for the 30-year-old despite Atletico paying Tottenham Hotspur £20m for Trippier two years ago.

According to the same story, the La Liga champions were quick to reject Manchester United’s opening bid despite reports Trippier wants to move to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Atletico have informed Manchester United that they’ll have to activate Trippier’s £35m contract release clause if Solskjaer wants to sign the England defender.

Mundo Deportivo write that Manchester United will have to decide whether to increase their offer by £25m to secure Trippier’s signature.

The story claims that the Red Devils will still attempt to lower Atletico’s asking price for the former Tottenham right-back.

Solskjaer is eager to sign a new right-back to provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka with increased competition for a starting spot next term.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip