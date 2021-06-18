Manchester United have failed with an opening bid for Kieran Trippier as Atletico Madrid hold out for €40m (£34.4m) for the ex-Tottenham man, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Manchester Unite have had an initial bid for the England international rejected despite Trippier having just a year left to run on his current deal.

The same article states that Atletico are determined to get a fee in the region of €40m (£34.4m) despite signing Trippier for £20m just two years ago.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been impressed with Trippier’s performances for Atletico over the past couple of seasons in the Spanish top flight.

The Guardian claim that Trippier is just one of several targets for Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue his rebuild.

The media outlet reveal that Manchester United have also failed with a £67m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Trippier has made 10 assists in 53 games in La Liga over the past two seasons since his move to the Spanish capital.

The England right-back was part of Diego Simeone’s team that won the La Liga crown in the 2020-21 campaign.

Trippier scored twice in 114 games for Spurs before his £20m move to Atletico Madrid.

