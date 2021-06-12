Rio Ferdinand has questioned whether Manchester United should be looking to make a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 30-year-old as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Solskjaer looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title next season.

Right-back Trippier has been linked with a possible move to Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils look to strengthen in the full-back positions.

However, former England and Manchester United star Ferdinand has claimed that Trippier would not be one of his first-choice signings for the Red Devils this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think they’d buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever’s coming in there is going to be playing back-up.

“They spent £50m on [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or number two.

“He [Trippier] wouldn’t be my choice if I’m honest, but I see the qualities he has.

“But Trippier definitely wouldn’t be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I’d be bringing in to play as a number right-back.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place under Solskjaer and 12 points behind Manchester City last term.

The Red Devils have not won the title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip