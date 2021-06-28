Manchester United remain keen on a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to prepare his side for a Premier League title challenge next season.

Former Tottenham star Tripper made eight assists in 28 La Liga games for Atletico Madrid last season as they won the Spanish title, and the right-back is now being linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Trippier is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make an official bid to bring the defender to Old Trafford this summer.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United still hold an interest in Trippier but they are unlikely to make their move until their have secured some other signings first.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “Manchester United are still targeting Kieran Trippier at right-back. Atletico Madrid want €40m (£34.4m).

“The first bid has been turned down. We will see in the coming weeks once they’ve sorted out Jadon Sancho and a centre-half.”

Trippier made a total of 35 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season and he played the full 90 minutes of England’s 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener this month.

