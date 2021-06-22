Manchester United remain interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer after having an initial offer turned down, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build a squad capable of mounting a serious title challenge next season.

Trippier has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in recent days as Manchester United look to bolster their options at full-back ahead of the new campaign.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made six assists in 28 La Liga appearances for the Spanish club last term.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Manchester United are still keen on a move for Trippier this summer after having their initial offer rebuffed by Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “There was a first proposal from Manchester United to Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid said no. It was just a verbal offer. It was just talking.

“They want €40m for Trippier. Manchester United know they have to pay this fee. The player is not desperate to leave the club.

“Of course, he would be happy to move back to England but he is happy at Atletico and Atletico are happy with the player.

“It’s up to Manchester United.”

Trippier played the full 90 minutes of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia but did not play in the goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night at Wembley.

