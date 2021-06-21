Manchester United are facing a transfer battle with Paris Saint-Germain for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outfit Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Atletico are braced for a lot of interest in the England international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking to complete a deal for Trippier to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will more versatility at the back.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are reluctant to meet Atletico’s £30m valuation for Trippier to open the door for another potential suitor to sign the left-back.

Mundo Deportivo go on to report that Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Trippier as a potential solution for Mauricio Pochettino at the French club.

The media outlet add that PSG are hoping to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi but the Ligue 1 side could look to sign Trippier as an alternative for the Morocco international.

Trippier worked with Pochettino at Tottenham for a spell before the Argentinian head coach took over the reins of the Ligue 1 side last season.

The England defender has made six assists in 28 games in the Spanish top flight to help Atletico to beat Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to the La Liga title.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip