Man United revive interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier - report

Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 4 June 2021, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking to sign reinforcements at full-back ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been disappointed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking returns in the most recent Premier League campaign and the Manchester United manager considers Trippier to be an ideal competitor for a starting spot.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Trippier would relish the chance to join his boyhood club given that the Atletico defender is from a family who are avid Manchester United supporters.

The media outlet add that the England international is set to become to a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season and is keen to secure a return to the Premier League.

Trippier was named as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad following his impressive performances in Atletico’s title-winning campaign.

The English full-back made six assists in 28 games in La Liga to help Atletico win the Spanish top flight crown for the first time since 2013.

