Man United revive interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier - report
Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in England.
The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.
The same article states that Manchester United are looking to sign reinforcements at full-back ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been disappointed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking returns in the most recent Premier League campaign and the Manchester United manager considers Trippier to be an ideal competitor for a starting spot.
The Manchester Evening News reveal that Trippier would relish the chance to join his boyhood club given that the Atletico defender is from a family who are avid Manchester United supporters.
The media outlet add that the England international is set to become to a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season and is keen to secure a return to the Premier League.
Trippier was named as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad following his impressive performances in Atletico’s title-winning campaign.
The English full-back made six assists in 28 games in La Liga to help Atletico win the Spanish top flight crown for the first time since 2013.
