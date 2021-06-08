Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has informed his England team-mates that he wants to move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Atletico defender is eager to secure a move to the 20-time English champions in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Trippier has been attracting interest from Manchester United and the Premier League thanks to his fine performances in Atletico’s title-winning campaign.

According to the same story, the former Spurs defender is relishing the idea of joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s project at Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report reveals that Manchester United are confident that they can strike a deal with Atletico Madrid in the region of £15m for the 30-year-old’s services.

The media outlet point out that Trippier still has two years left to run on his current deal at Atletico despite Manchester United’s confidence about signing the full-back.

The Sun’s article reveals that Trippier has told the other members of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European championship that he wants to move to Manchester United this summer.

Trippier made six assists in 28 games in Atletico’s title-winning campaign.

The Spanish side paid Tottenham a fee in the region of £20m for Trippier in the 2019 summer transfer window.

