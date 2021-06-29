Journalist names three players who could leave Man United this summer

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are all facing uncertain futures at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for the new campaign.

Manchester United finished second and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term and much of the focus this summer has been on the players the Red Devils are looking to bring in to bolster their squad.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attacking options.

However, there could also be some exits at Old Trafford this summer as Solskjaer aims to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

And Lingard, Van de Beek and Martial are among the names that the Red Devils may consider parting company with this summer, according to ESPN journalist Laurens.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 26 June, Laurens said: “Sancho will happen. It’s very, very close which is great for Manchester United and for Jadon Sancho.

“I think they’ll look at offloading some players, which is normal.

“I think Jesse Lingard [is one] and I think the loan at West Ham was to put him on show ahead of the summer transfer market. I think they’ll get a good amount of money.

“Van de Beek had a difficult season and he wants to stay at fight for a position [that] I don’t think he will get under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and with all the competition in midfield, maybe for Van De Beek, it would be better to leave.

“There is the Anthony Martial situation. He would want to stay at the club but he knows it’s quite unlikely he will play a lot next season between [Edinson] Cavani, [Mason] Greenwood and [Marcus] Rashford. I’m not sure where he stands in the pecking order.

“There will be a lot of clubs after him. Spurs were close to signing him before he made the big move to Manchester United from Monaco five years ago.

“I think Spurs would be interested in signing him because he will be much cheaper than what Manchester United paid for him.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip