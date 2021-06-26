Manchester United are set to wrap up a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund “very soon”, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.

The Red Devils have once again been strongly linked with a move to sign the 21-year-old England international this summer after they were also said to be keen on the winger last year.

Reports this summer have suggested that the Red Devils are keen to bring the England winger to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to add to his option in attack at the club.

There has been no official word of a possible deal for Sancho this summer but widespread reports have suggested that the Red Devils are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to land the attacker.

Now, French reporter Laurens has claimed that a deal for Manchester United to sign Sancho is on the brink of being completed as the Red Devils look to wrap up their first signing of the summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said of Sancho’s proposed move to Old Trafford: “It’s happening. It’ll be done very soon.

“I thought it would be done last week. The lawyers will look at the contracts, go through the structure of the deal, which I think took a long time to sort out with the add-ons. But it’s done.

“Dortmund want to sell him, Man United want to buy him, he wants to go to Manchester United. This is perfect.

“I think this is a good amount of money for Sancho at his age and what he can bring to the team.”

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and 12 points behind Manchester City last term.

