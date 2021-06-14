Juan Mata will have to take a significant pay cut if he is to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Daily Star is reporting that Mata has been offered a new one-year deal by Manchester United, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

However, the same article claims that Mata will have to agree to his weekly salary being cut from around £170,000 a week to £100,000 to remain at Old Trafford.

According to the story, it remains to be seen whether former Chelsea FC star Mata would accept those terms or instead seek a move away from Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The Spanish playmaker, 33, found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be severely restricted last season as he only made six starts in the Premier League for Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side.

Mata notched up a total of 18 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and making two assists as Manchester United finished second and without a major trophy.

The same article claims that Spanish clubs Valencia and FC Barcelona are among the possible destinations for Mata should he leave Old Trafford this summer.

