Man United draw up three-man wish list for summer transfer window – report

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to complete deals for three new players in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils boss is looking to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier to provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka with competition for a starting spot ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping to capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s financial worries and see off interest from Premier League rivals Everton for Trippier’s signature.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also working on a deal to sign long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The article adds that Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is also on Solskjaer’s wish list as Manchester United attempt to sign a long-term centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire ahead of next season.

The Daily Mail report that Solskjaer doesn’t have faith in his options from the bench and the Manchester United manager wants to add more quality to his squad ahead of a potential title challenge next term.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last term.

The Red Devils lost to Spanish side Villarreal in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final last month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip