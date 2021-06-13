Manchester United are still keeping an eye on FC Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele as a possible transfer target this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for some attacking reinforcements this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to put together a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

Dembele’s future at FC Barcelona has been a talking point in recent months, with the 24-year-old having struggled to produce consistent form for the Spanish side.

Dembele scored six goals and made three assists in 30 La Liga games for the Spanish side last term as they finished third in the table.

The France international’s current contract at Camp Nou is set to expire next summer, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacker.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that Manchester United have asked to be kept informed about Demebele’s situation as they continue to keep tabs on the French forward.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “Man United turned to Dembele at the end of the last transfer window when they couldn’t get [Jadon] Sancho.

“They made a number of bids and [held] extensive negotiations with FC Barcelona. [It’s] something they had in play from early in last summer’s transfer window.

“They’re not working in the same way with Dembele this summer but they have asked to be kept informed of what Dembele does and if he becomes available.

“He is a back-option and they’ve done a little bit of work on [a possible deal].”

Dembele scored a total of 11 goals in all competitions for FC Barcelona last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip