Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get a deal over the line for a top centre-half in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils believe Torres could be a potential candidate to bolster Solskjaer’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, there is a growing belief that the 20-time English champions can get a deal over the line to sign the Villarreal defender before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Torres is one of five targets on their wish-list to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of the Manchester United defence next term.

The media outlet claim that Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is also on their shortlist but Manchester United were impressed with Torres’ performance in Villarreal’s win over Solskjaer’s side in the Europa League final last month.

Torres has a contract release clause of €60m (£51.3m) after the Spain international signed a contract extension in 2024.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last term.

