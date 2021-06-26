Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United link to Pau Torres

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Man United are keeping tabs on Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 26 June 2021, 23:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Villarreal defender Pau Torres ahead of a possible swoop to sign the Spaniard this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of potential defensive recruits as Solskjaer considers bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of his side’s back-line.

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Villarreal star Torres have all been touted as possible targets for the Premier League outfit.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has delivered a fresh update on Manchester United’s apparent interest in Torres, claiming that the Red Devils are indeed keeping tabs on the 24-year-old – who is reported to have a €65m (£55.8m) release clause in his contract – ahead of a potential move.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “The release clause of Torres with Villarreal is €65m. Manchester United know about this [release clause].

“He is one of the players on their list along with Varane and [Jules] Kounde. Pau Torres is appreciated [by Manchester United] but they know the clause is €65m.”

Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad as they bid to challenge for the title next season after finishing second and without a trophy last term.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Liverpool FC urged to sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal 'hopeful' of deal to sign Ben White
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Frank LeBoeuf questions whether Raphael Varane would want to join Man United
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal launch move for Italy international Manuel Locatelli - report
Paul Pogba
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Paul Pogba's Man United future
