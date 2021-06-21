Man United ready to make Paul Pogba highest-paid player in Premier League - report

Man United are preparing to offer Paul Pogba a new and improved contract at Old Trafford, say reports

Monday 21 June 2021, 22:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are prepared to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League as they bid to convince him to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are lining up a big contract offer for the France international as they bid to keep him at the club.

Pogba’s situation has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with his current deal at Old Trafford set to expire next summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are keen to prevent Pogba from going into the new season with his future uncertain, and the Red Devils are ready to offer him a new five-year contract worth as much as £400,000 a week.

The article claims that the structure of the deal would be agreed when Pogba returns from international duty with France at the Euros.

With Pogba’s current situation, the midfielder would be free to talk to foreign clubs about a transfer from January as the clock ticks down on his contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since he returned to the club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

