Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and play for Real Madrid, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has become a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

The 28-year-old’s contract situation means that Pogba would be free to talk to foreign clubs about a potential transfer in January ahead of the expiry of his deal at Old Trafford.

Pogba is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020 and will likely start to think about his future after this summer’s tournament.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Pogba is keen on a move away from Manchester United this summer and he would be open to a transfer to Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 22 June, Castles said: “[Mino] Raiola and more importantly Pogba are in a position of strength because there is just one year left on the contract. They have option to run down to zero and leave and take their chances under freedom of contract to get the biggest deal possible.

“If they refuse to sign a new contract at Manchester United, that is it. They don’t have any remedy to that.

“What they have to trade on is a fear or anxiety on Pogba’s part that he might not be able to achieve good terms in a year’s time. They could in theory threaten limited playing time if he does decide to run down his deal, although doing that with a player with a high salary is never clever or a good look.”

He continued: “Pogba wants to leave and wants to play for Real Madrid. If he can get that deal in place – and Raiola has been doing work to try and get that deal in place – he would take it.

“The chances of that happening have reduced now that Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid and [Carlo] Ancelotti is in place there.

“In the immediate term, it makes sense for Pogba not to be involving himself in talks with Manchester United because he’s in the middle of the Euros, France have a good chance of winning the Euros and retaining their crown as the top team in world football having won the previous World Cup.

“If he has a good Euros, and he’s done well so far, then maybe you can provoke interest from the major clubs enough that they’ll try and arrange a deal with Manchester United now.

“One thing that has been proposed again is the Pogba goes to Juventus and [Cristiano] Ronaldo comes back to Man United with valuations being placed on the two players in a FFP swap deal. That is something Juventus have an interest in. It’s something Ronaldo’s representatives suggested. It’s not something that has been completely excluded by Manchester United.

“They’ve listened to Ronaldo’s interest in him coming back and they’ve said, ‘hang on, we’re looking at various options in attack. We’ll get back to you later on that.’

“So that would become more viable if Pogba has a good Euros and would help Manchester United if they decided to go down that direction.”

Pogba endured a mixed season for the Red Devils last term as he scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Red Devils finished in second place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last term.

