Paul Pogba sends message to Man United fans about his future

Paul Pogba has revealed that there has been “no concrete proposal” from Manchester United about a new contract at Old Trafford.

The France international’s future at Old Trafford has been a talking point over the last few months after he was heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Pogba’s current deal is set to expire next summer, and Manchester United are likely to be keen to tie the World Cup winner down to a new contract soon to avoid risking losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

There has been no official talk of a new deal for Pogba from Manchester United recently, and the player himself has now confirmed that he is yet to hold formal talks with the club about his contract situation.

Speaking at a news conference while on international duty with France this week, Pogba said: “I have one year of my contract left. Everyone knows that.

“There is no concrete proposal (from United) yet.

“I haven’t sat down with the directors and the manager, I am still in Manchester.

“My thinking now is the Euros. I am focused. I have more experience than before, I am focused on the present and that is the Euros. I have an agent who takes care of all that.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

All eyes will now be on the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could look to bring in ahead of next season.

