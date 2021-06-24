Ian McGarry: No substantial Man United talks with Paul Pogba yet

Manchester United are yet to hold official talks with Paul Pogba about extending his contract beyond next summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The French midfielder’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of next season and Manchester United are likely to be keen to get his situation resolved as quickly as possible.

Pogba, 28, is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020 and he is unlikely to hold any discussions with the Red Devils until the tournament is over.

The World Cup winner’s situation has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract at Old Trafford.

As things stand, Pogba could see out the final year of his contract and leave the Premier League club on a free transfer next summer.

Now, Transfer Window Podcast host McGarry has claimed that the Red Devils are yet to hold any official talks with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola about a new deal.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 22 June, McGarry said: “We reported on the podcast two months ago that Manchester United had offered an olive branch to Mino Raiola and Paul Pogba with regards to generating conversations about a new contract for a player who is out of contract in the summer of 2022.

“That invitation is yet to be taken up – it hasn’t been taken up. No substantial conversations have taken place.

“People are starting to get in a frenzy about Pogba, Raiola and what happens next because clearly with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma’s signing to PSG in the last year of his contract at AC Milan, he has followed through with the ability of modern players to run down their contract despite being worth tens of millions of pounds and move for free, therefore raking in the financial gain and being able to choose his next club rather than be sold by his parent club.

“It looks increasingly likely to me that’s what Pogba’s tactic is as well. He is still a young man who can afford to play out next season at Old Trafford and then move on a freedom of contract.”

Pogba scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games last season as Manchester United finished second in the table.

