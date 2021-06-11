Paul Pogba could head to Juventus as part of a deal which sees Cristiano Ronaldo move to Manchester United this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The French World Cup winner’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless talking point over the last few seasons as the clock ticks down on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and Manchester United are likely to be keen to tie him down to a new contract before then.

Should Pogba indicate his desire to leave Old Trafford, Manchester United would likely be keen to offload the midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils star Ronaldo has been linked with a potential move away from Juventus this summer.

And journalist Castles has claimed that a move involving both Pogba and Ronaldo heading in opposite directions could suit all parties concerned.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said: “Pogba has one year left on his contract.

“Manchester United are worried he’s going to run that contract down to zero and they’ll lose him for nothing. He remains their record signing and the most expensive incoming player in English football. They don’t want that to happen.

“It has been hard for Pogba to find another club able to pay a transfer fee, prepared to pay his salary and to take on a player because of his behaviour at Manchester United he is seen as a problem player.

“However, I can tell you [Juventus boss Massimiliano] Allegri is a fan of Pogba, had a good relationship with Pogba during their time together at Juve and would be interesting in bringing him back to Juventus if it fitted in with the rest of his transfer plans and could be accommodated in the limited budget they have.

“There you have a potential solution: Ronaldo could be moved to Man United and a fee could be attached to the deal. Pogba could go the other way to Juventus and a fee attached to the deal.”

Pogba, 28, scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Manchester United last season.

