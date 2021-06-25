Manchester United are the most likely club to sign Raphael Varane this summer but Real Madrid’s £40m asking price has opened the door to interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester City, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Real Madrid are eager to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer but the La Liga giants are cash-strapped following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The same article states that los Blancos are hoping to sign Mbappe on a free transfer when his contract expires at PSG next season but the France international will command a hefty wage.

According to the same story, the Spanish side are looking to create funds to pay for a package to sign Mbappe and Real Madrid are prepared to cash-in on France international Varane.

The Athletic write that Manchester United are the most likely club to do a deal with Real Madrid for Varane this summer but Chelsea FC and Manchester City also have an informal interest in the player.

The media outlet report that Real Madrid would be willing to sell for a fee between £40m and £45m given that the 28-year-old has just a year left to run on his current deal.

The report reveals that Manchester United are slightly hesitant because of Varane’s age in comparison to other targets such as 24-year-old Villarreal defender Pau Torres and 22-year-old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

