Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United made an initial £50m bid to sign the World Cup winner ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Real Madrid rejected Manchester United’s opening bid as the Spanish giants hold out for a transfer fee in the region of £80m.

According to the same story, the La Liga side are prepared to sell Varane this summer but the Spanish club are looking to sign David Alaba to replace the Frenchman.

The Manchester Evening News highlight that the fact that Sergio Ramos has announced his departure from Real Madrid after 16 years at the Spanish club may complicate the situation.

The media outlet claim that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking to maximise Varane’s value in order to bolster their transfer kitty for new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The report suggest a strong showing at Euro 2020 could boost Varane’s value once the tournament is over.

Varane has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, four Champions League crowns and much more during his stint at Real Madrid.

