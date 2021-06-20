Man United unsure about signing two La Liga defenders due to high prices – report

Manchester United could give up on their pursuit of Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier due to the high prices being quoted, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the 20-time English champions are looking to improve their defensive options in the 2021 summer transfer window to help launch a title challenge in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to recruit a centre-half and a right-back in the current transfer market.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have earmarked Trippier and Varane as two of their top targets in the positions that Manchester United want to strengthen.

ESPN is reporting that Trippier is eager to secure a return to the Premier League after the England international helped Atletico to win their first La Liga title since 2013.

The media outlet add that Manchester United will have to pay £30m to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur defender, which is £10m more than Atletico paid Spurs two years ago.

Manchester United have been told that Varane will cost in the region of £70m despite the France international have less than a year left to run on his current deal at The Bernabeu, according to the report.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League last term.

