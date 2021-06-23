Manchester United should make a move to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to guide his team to a Premier League title challenge next season.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on bringing in a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire at Old Trafford and Real Madrid star Varane has been touted as a possible target for the Premier League outfit in recent days.

The 28-year-old has just one year left to run on his current deal with Real Madrid and so he could be up for sale by the Spanish giants this summer.

Varane is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020 and ESPN FC reporter Laurens believes he would be a better fit for Manchester United than Sergio Ramos this summer.

Asked whether Manchester United could do a deal to sign Varane this summer, Laurens told ESPN FC on 21 June: “Yes… I think Varane is the better option [than Ramos].

“If you get Ramos and you get that experience and leadership, for me, you need another centre-half. If you’re ready to bring Ramos in, [you need] someone like Varane and then you could play a back three. You could have Ramos as a back-up.

“I think Varane would be perfect. He has one year left on his contract so Real Madrid would love to sell him because he isn’t renewing his deal – that’s for sure.

“He’s always been attracted to the Premier League. I’m not saying he’s going to say ‘yes’ to Man United right away, however, the Premier League has to be where he’s looking at right now more than going home to France or Italy.

“At 28, with the career that he’s had and the form he showed against Germany in the Euros, you’d go for him.

“He won’t cost you the world because with one year left on his contract, you can get him for a really decent price.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and without a trophy.

They have not won the title since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson led them to the trophy in his final season in charge at Old Trafford.

