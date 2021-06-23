Real Madrid will turn down Manchester United’s proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United were prepared to offer a straight swap involving Pogba and Varane.

The same article states that Real Madrid are unlikely to be tempted by such a deal given that Real Madrid are holding out for a significant transfer fee for the French defender.

According to the same story, los Blancos are hoping to secure a fee in the region of £80m for the World Cup winner after having rejected a £50m bid from Manchester United already.

The report goes on to reveal that Varane has rejected several contract offers from Real Madrid so the French defender does appear likely to leave the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid don’t consider signing Pogba a priority this summer despite previously being linked with a bid for the Manchester United record signing, according to the article.

Pogba and Varane are currently in action at the European championship as France look to win Euro 2020.

Manchester United were linked with a swoop for Varane back in 2011 before the Lens youngster opted to move to Real Madrid.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip