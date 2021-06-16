Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane despite the France international’s eagerness to leave The Bernabeu, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that Varane is looking to push through a move away from the Spanish capital this summer.

The same article states that the French centre-half is set to reject a new contract at Real Madrid despite having less than 12 months to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, the Spanish giants don’t want to lose Varane for nothing next summer given the World Cup winner’s standing as one of Europe’s best centre-halves.

El Confidencial reveal that Manchester United are interested in the 28-year-old but PSG appears to be a more likely destination for the Real Madrid.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Manchester United or PSG will have to offer a transfer fee in the region of £52m (€60m) to convince Real Madrid to sell their French defender.

The article claims that Varane is eager to return to France after 10 years in the Spanish capital.

Varane has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, four Champions League crowns, three Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and four Fifa Club World Cup titles.

