Manchester United are leading Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the France international looks likely to leave Real Madrid this summer after failing to reach an agreement with the Spanish club in contract negotiations.

The same article states that Varane would prefer to move to Manchester United rather than PSG after contract negotiations broke down with Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the French defender is upset that Real Madrid opted to negotiate new deals with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos ahead of the World Cup winner.

Although Ramos has since decided to leave Real Madrid this summer after 16 years at the club, the Daily Star claim Varane is set to follow the Spain international’s lead.

The media outlet write that Real Madrid are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £50m for the 28-year-old.

The same article states that Manchester United are desperate to sign a new defender this summer to find a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

Varane scored 17 goals in 360 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at The Bernabeu.

