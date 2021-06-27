Raphael Varane wants to complete a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United are in pole position to complete a deal for the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the France international has made a decision about his future and the 28-year-old wants to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Manchester United have placed Varane at the top of their centre-half wishlist ahead of Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres.

The report goes on to add that the World Cup winner is looking to secure a contract in the region of £400,000 a week if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

The article says that Manchester United are reluctant to pay big wages following previous criticism of the club’s transfer policy and wage structure.

The Independent is reporting that Varane believes that he is ready for a change following nine years in the Spanish capital after he opted to move to Real Madrid ahead of Manchester United from Lille.

The media outlet add that Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Manchester United for Varane’s signature but the Real Madrid centre-half would prefer to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League last term.

