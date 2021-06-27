Man United in pole position to sign France defender Raphael Varane - report

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wants to move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 27 June 2021, 06:00 UK
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)

Raphael Varane wants to complete a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United are in pole position to complete a deal for the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the France international has made a decision about his future and the 28-year-old wants to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Manchester United have placed Varane at the top of their centre-half wishlist ahead of Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres.

The report goes on to add that the World Cup winner is looking to secure a contract in the region of £400,000 a week if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

The article says that Manchester United are reluctant to pay big wages following previous criticism of the club’s transfer policy and wage structure.

The Independent is reporting that Varane believes that he is ready for a change following nine years in the Spanish capital after he opted to move to Real Madrid ahead of Manchester United from Lille.

The media outlet add that Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Manchester United for Varane’s signature but the Real Madrid centre-half would prefer to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Liverpool FC urged to sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal 'hopeful' of deal to sign Ben White
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United link to Pau Torres
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Frank LeBoeuf questions whether Raphael Varane would want to join Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano updates Arsenal fans on Martin Odegaard situation
Related Articles

Home »
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Liverpool FC urged to sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal 'hopeful' of deal to sign Ben White
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United link to Pau Torres
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Frank LeBoeuf questions whether Raphael Varane would want to join Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano updates Arsenal fans on Martin Odegaard situation
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network