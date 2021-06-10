Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United

Rio Ferdinand does not believe that a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United this summer is on the cards.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming for his side to be Premier League title challengers next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

Ronaldo’s situation at Juventus has been something of a talking point in recent months amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the Italian club this summer.

The 36-year-old has long been linked with a potential return to Old Trafford ever since he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo scored 29 goals and made three assists for Juventus in Serie A last season – however, his former team-mate Ferdinand doesn’t think that a return to Old Trafford is likely to be on the cards this summer.

Speaking to The Sun, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think Ronaldo will happen.

“That chapter has been written and it’s closed so I don’t think there’s any chance of that happening.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

