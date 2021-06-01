Manchester United have been told that they’ll have to pay £20m to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the West Brom shot-stopper ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Manchester United want Johnstone to return to Old Trafford in the event that David De Gea or Dean Henderson leaves this summer.

According to the same story, either De Gea or Henderson are likely to leave the 20-time English champions in the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer wants to resolve the goalkeeper situation at Old Trafford and Johnstone could be recruited to play second fiddle.

The Sun write that West Brom are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £20m for Johnstone after the English shot stopper impressed in their Premier League title campaign.

The media outlet claim that the Baggies are reluctant to sell the 28-year-old given West Brom want to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

West Brom signed Johnstone in a £6.5m deal from Manchester United in 2018.

Johnstone failed to make an appearance for Manchester United despite seven seasons at the club.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip