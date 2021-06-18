Journalist delivers update on Man United's bid to sign Jadon Sancho

German journalist Christian Falk delivers the latest news on Man United's link to Jadon Sancho

Saturday 19 June 2021, 00:15 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

There have been no further discussions between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund over a deal for Jadon Sancho since the Red Devils made their first offer for the England international, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to sign the talented attacker this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his front-line at Old Trafford.

Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but a switch failed to materialise despite weeks of speculation.

The England international is now being touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this term and widespread reports have suggested that the Premier League club are in discussions with Borussia Dortmund over a deal for the winger.

Sancho, 21, scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season and he is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

Now, Bild reporter Falk has claimed that there has been no progress in the talks between the two clubs since Manchester United’s initial approach this summer.

Posting on Twitter last week, Falk wrote: “Update @Sanchooo10 & @ManUtd: currently no movement between @BVB and @ManUtd. #BVB wants €90m for Sancho excluded add-ons, #MUFC has only offered €78m so far. No further discussions since the first negotiations.”

Manchester United finished second and without a trophy last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport reporter: Man United close to signing Tom Heaton
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Rio Ferdinand
'All day long': Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign Jack Grealish
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
BBC Sport reporter delivers update on Arsenal's bid to sign Ben White
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal want to sign James Maddison as Martin Odegaard alternative - report
ScoopDragon Football News Network