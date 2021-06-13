Manchester United have made their initial offer to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford after having failed to conclude a deal last summer.

Sancho, 21, is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The England international, who is now on international duty at Euro 2020, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be concluded this summer.

Journalist Castles has now revealed that Manchester United’s initial offer for Sancho this summer has fallen short of Dortmund’s valuation as the two clubs look to strike a deal sooner rather than later.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “It came out [on Thursday] that an offer has been made to Dortmund.

“Similar to last summer, it’s not satisfactory and Dortmund aren’t happy with it. Similar to last summer, Manchester United think they can get the player at a discount price.

“They have agreed terms with the player and the agent’s commission. That side of the deal is in place.

“Manchester United are trying to get him at a discount again. Dortmund have an asking price of 95m Euros for Sancho. They’ll allow the player to leave if the deal is done quickly enough so before the start of their pre-season.

“If the money is acceptable to them, Dortmund will let the player leave. Manchester United’s offer is [currently] 78m Euros.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings as they look to add to their squad and challenge for the Premier League title next season.

