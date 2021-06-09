‘Really high’: Journalist rates Man United’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have a “really high” chance of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Gabriele Marcotti.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to land the England international for some time and they were thought to be close to a deal last summer.

However, a switch for the 21-year-old failed to materialise as Sancho ended up staying at Dortmund for another season.

This summer, the Red Devils are once again being credited with a strong interest in bringing the attacking midfielder to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options up front ahead of next season.

Now, journalist Marcotti has claimed that the Red Devils have a very high probability of completing a deal to land Sancho this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Marcotti said of a possible Man United deal for Sancho: “The chances [of it being completed] are really, really high. £77m is Dortmund’s valuation of Sancho this summer.

“If you’re Man United, it makes sense to go and lock this up straightaway before Sancho has a great Euros or bad Euros and you start getting second doubts.

“Get it done, get him in, get people excited and the Sancho saga is over.

“For a club like Man United, getting Sancho is a good deal even in these pandemic times.”

Sancho, 21, scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Red Devils will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy this term.

