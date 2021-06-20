Manchester United have registered their interest in Spanish legend Sergio Ramos after the defender parted company with Real Madrid this week, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Get French Football News, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the Red Devils are one of three clubs that have shown an interest in signing the 35-year-old before the start of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Manchester United are competing with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Sevilla to sign the Spain international.

According to the same story, Ramos is looking to start a fresh chapter in his career after he ended his 16-year spell at the 11-time European champions on Thursday.

Get French Football News go on to add PSG are refusing to meet the Spanish centre-half’s lavish contract demands of £10.3m a year to open the door to Manchester United and Sevilla.

The media outlet add that the French side have reservations about the veteran defender’s fitness.

The report highlights Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire to improve his defensive options ahead of his third full season in charge of Manchester United.

Ramos scored 101 goals in 671 games in all competitions for Real Madrid during his 16 years at The Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid legend has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Fifa Club World Cups.

