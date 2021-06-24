Sergio Ramos prefers PSG to Man United move – report

Free agent Sergio Ramos would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain rather than Manchester United or Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that Ramos is looking to choose a new club after he called time on his 16-year career at Real Madrid earlier this month.

The same article states that the 35-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Ligue 1 giants PSG as well as Manchester United and Manchester City.

According to the same story, Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe the Citizens need to sign a new centre-half this summer given the options already available to the Manchester City boss.

AS claim that Ramos prefers the idea of a move to Manchester United ahead of Manchester City because the Red Devils have a more decorated history.

But the Spanish media outlet reveal PSG have made a “financially superior” offer to sign the World Cup winner to put the French club in pole position to land Ramos.

The report goes on to reveal that PSG are prepared to hand Ramos the two-year contract that the former Real Madrid defender is eager to secure.

Ramos scored two goals in 15 games in La Liga last term.

The Spanish defender has won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns, four Champions League trophies and the Fifa World Club Cup four times.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip