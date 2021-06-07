Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fresh transfer update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Manchester United fans that the Red Devils will make some major moves in the summer transfer window.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this summer as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of his third full season in charge at the club.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a second-placed finish in the Premier League table this season, with the Red Devils having ended up 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

Although the Red Devils did show signs of improvement under Solskjaer this term, they still ended up without a trophy after they lost the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Attentions will now turn to the summer transfer window and the players Solskjaer could look to bring in ahead of the new campaign.

And the Norwegian head coach has now indicated that the Red Devils are in the market for some major additions as they prepare for the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with TV2, Solskjaer said: “We were the second-best team, but too far behind to threaten the champions. We have to strengthen ourselves.

“Of course, something will happen in the transfer window.

“The world has become very different than it was 15 or 16 months ago, but we have to make some moves in the transfer window and also with the team.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip