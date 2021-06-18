Manchester United are close to confirming a deal to sign goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa, according to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the hunt for a number of new additions this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Heaton is set to become a free agent when his contract at Aston Villa expires on 1 July and Manchester United are now being credited with an interest in the 35-year-old.

The English shot-stopper didn’t make an appearance for the Villains last season but he is now being touted as a target for the Red Devils as they look to add to their back-up options between the posts.

According to BBC reporter Stone, Manchester United are now close to confirming a deal to land the veteran shot-stopper as they get their summer spending under way.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Stone said: “Manchester United are close to confirming the return of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

“The 35-year-old spent five seasons at United at the start of his career, although he didn’t make a single first-team appearance.

“Heaton went on to play 377 senior games at various clubs, most notably Burnley, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2019.

“He left Villa Park at the end of the season and is returning to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

“There are some interesting decisions around goalkeepers at United this summer, with the futures of David De Gea and Dean Henderson under scrutiny.

“Heaton won’t be a first-choice but his arrival adds to the mix.”

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as Solskjaer aims to build a side capable of winning the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils finished second and 12 points behind Manchester City last term.

