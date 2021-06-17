Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority in the summer transfer window is strengthen his attacking options at Manchester United, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer after their trophyless campaign last term.

Solskjaer’s side showed signs of improvement in the Premier League as they finished second in the table, but they were unable to win any silverware after they lost the Europa League final to Villarreal last month.

Manchester United are being linked with a host of potential new signings this summer, with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland among the attacking targets said to be on their radar.

As things stand, however, there is no official word of any new transfer deals as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Journalist Castles has now delivered an update on Manchester United’s search for new players this summer, claiming that the likes of Haaland and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier are firmly on the club’s radar.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, Castles said: “While Solskjaer would like to sign Haaland, his priority is to improve the attack.

“He has sanctioned a right winger or centre-forward because he can use [Mason] Greenwood on either side depending on who comes in.

“He’ll then ask for other areas of the team to be strengthened and he’s been doing preparatory work on that.

“He wants a central midfielder, centre-half and a right-back.

“My guidance on the right-back is that’s probably the one where they’ll be most economical on and look for a creative deal.

“The [new] right-back is meant as someone to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka – maybe to offer more of an attacking impact than Wan-Bissaka has done in his two seasons at Manchester United.

“Kieran Trippier is one individual they are looking at. He’s a player who would be happy to come back to England and happy to share the position with Wan-Bissaka.

“Atletico need to raise cash in this market. There is an opportunity to do something there.

“My guidance is that it won’t necessarily be Trippier. They’re looking at that position creatively because they see it as the least important of the three they want to improve.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at the club back in 2013.

