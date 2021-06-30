Raphael Varane is likely to sign a new contract at Real Madrid and not join Manchester United this summer, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to bring the France international to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his back-line ahead of next season.

Varane, who was part of the France side knocked out by Switzerland at Euro 2020 on Monday night, is widely considered to be one of European football’s leading centre-halves.

His current deal at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of next season and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 28-year-old.

Ferdinand is a keen admirer of Varane but the former England and Manchester United defender has now admitted that he is skeptical of reports linking the Red Devils with a move to land the centre-half, especially after Sergio Ramose left the Spanish club this summer.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Varane is just doing things, massaging the papers, the media papers and the headlines to get a bigger deal at Real Madrid.

“If Varane doesn’t sign a new deal at Real Madrid, I’ll be surprised.

“Real Madrid are not letting Ramos and Varane go in the same window, 100 per cent. He’s not going anywhere, man’s going to get a new deal.

“It’s happened in the past, it’s not new, players like [Toni] Kroos and [Bastian] Schweinsteiger have done it. At Bayern as well, they’ve all done it.”

Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad this summer as Solskjaer looks to steer the Red Devils towards a Premier League title challenge next season.

