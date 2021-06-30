Raphael Varane is keen on a transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer, according to reporter Daniel Harris.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in bringing the France defender to Old Trafford in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his back-line ahead of the new campaign.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has become a talking point recently due mainly to the fact that his current contract at the club is due to expire next summer.

The Spanish giants are likely to want to move the 28-year-old on this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year if the defender opts not to sign a new deal at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a concrete move to sign Varane this summer but Manchester-based football writer Harris believes that a deal could well be on the cards.

Speaking on the OTB AM Podcast, Harris said: “I’m told Varane wants to come to Manchester United.

“There are concerns from Varane’s people if Man United want a centre-half more than they want a midfield player. So once they’ve done the Jadon Sancho deal, what is there next priority?

“I’d say that they’re concerned Manchester United want a midfielder next and they’ll see what happens with Varane. I’m not sure.

“If I hadn’t heard that and you said to me, does Solskjaer want a defender or midfielder, I’d have said he wants a defender more than he wants a midfield player.

“I think there’s a fairly decent chance he goes to Manchester United.

“He’s available quite cheaply relatively speaking and he’s someone who can come in and be quite good.”

Varane, who was part of the France side who were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland on Monday night, scored two goals in 31 La Liga appearances last season.

