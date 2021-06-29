Newcastle United among clubs keen on loan for Arsenal defender William Saliba - report

Newcastle United and Lille are interested in signing Arsenal defender William Saliba on loan for next season, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 30 June 2021, 00:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Newcastle United and Lille are among the clubs keen on landing William Saliba on loan from Arsenal for next season, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are preparing to send Saliba out on loan for another season following his big-money transfer to The Emirates back in 2019.

Saliba, 20, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the north London club and spent last season on loan to Ligue 1 side Nice.

The article claims that Arsenal are ready to ship Saliba out on loan for another season as they aim to finalise a big-money deal to land Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The story says that Arsenal coaches believe that another full season of first-team football would be best for Saliba’s development, despite Mikel Arteta saying that he wants to take a look at the defender in pre-season.

Newcastle are said to be keen on a deal to bring Saliba to St James’ Park this summer, although the Magpies are now facing competition from Ligue 1 champions Lille for his signature, according to the story.

Arsenal are looking to add to their squad this summer as they bid to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

