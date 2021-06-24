Raheem Sterling doesn’t want Tottenham move as part of Harry Kane deal – report

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling isn’t willing to consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that the Premier League champions are ready to offer £100m for the England international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Citizens are ready to include some players as part of a deal for Kane to help get a deal over the line before the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Sterling is one of a number of names put forward as a potential option for Spurs alongside Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte.

But ESPN is reporting that the England international isn’t willing to contemplate a move to the north London side as part of a deal for the England striker.

The media outlet add that Sterling would only be prepared to leave Manchester City this summer on his terms and not as part of another deal for a player.

The report adds that Spurs are likely to hold out for a transfer fee in the region of £150m.

Sterling has scored England’s only two goals at the European championship this summer after finding the net against Croatia and Czech Republic.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip