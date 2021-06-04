Rio Ferdinand: The one signing Man United must make this summer

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should prioritise signing a new centre-half in the summer transfer window ahead of any other position.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and ended up without a trophy after they lost the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Manchester United will now be looking to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the title next season and all eyes will be on potential new recruits ahead of the new campaign.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that the Red Devils are in need of at least three new signings this summer, but he feels that a new centre-half should be the priority.

Speaking to Goal, Ferdinand said: “They need to recruit well in this window in the right areas.

“I think they need a centre-back, a right winger and maybe even a centre-forward.”

He added: “It [signing Harry Kane from Tottenham] would be nice wouldn’t it? But my first position to buy would be centre-back.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

